Elizabeth Hernandez appeared to be one of the nation’s busiest medical practitioners, but prosecutors said she never saw any patients.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Stocks finish lower, S&P 500 drops third straight day as Treasury yields jump - September 21, 2023
- Bond Report: 2-year Treasury yield carves out another 17-year high after hawkish Fed meeting - September 21, 2023
- Key Words: Vista’s Robert Smith calls on leaders to stop ‘assault on affirmative action’ - September 21, 2023