Financial Crime: Two men charged with collecting $20M in royalties from YouTube, using forged letters to falsely claim they represented artists

Prosecutors say the men claimed rights to 50,000 Spanish-language songs they didn’t own, using the royalty money to buy mansions, fancy cars and jewelry.
