Multiple class-action suits have targeted A-list crypto endorsers like Steph Curry and Larry David. Almost all of them have been filed by the same Miami lawyers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers who boycott X: ‘Go f— yourself’ - November 29, 2023
- Financial Crime: Why do people keep suing celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady over crypto losses? - November 29, 2023
- : NASCAR to stream some races exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video, Max starting in 2025 - November 29, 2023