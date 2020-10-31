Financial News: England faces new lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.
