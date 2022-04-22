Incoming summer interns at Goldman Sachs can expect a pro-rata salary of $85,000, according to a letter seen by Financial News.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Financial News: Goldman Sachs keeps intern pay at $85,000 as Wall Street rivals raise salaries - April 22, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Renault revenue weighed by chip shortage, inflation and war in Ukraine - April 22, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: AB InBev to book $1.1 billion impairment over sale of Russian JV stake - April 22, 2022