: First COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized BioNTech and Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday evening, which will make it the first vaccine for the coronavirus to reach Americans during the public-health crisis.
