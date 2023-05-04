First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan says it has been business as usual for his bank, as it worked on a merger with TD Bank that has now been pulled.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mullen Automotive is the latest ‘go to’ meme stock, influential trader says - May 4, 2023
- In One Chart: Bank stocks may need to drop at least 30% before its time to worry about the economy, says study - May 4, 2023
- Lawrence G. McMillan: Stocks are trying to break out of a trading range but resistance is too strong - May 4, 2023