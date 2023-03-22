First Republic Bank’s stock rose 2% Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and decision on interest rates, and as investors wait for further developments on support for the bank.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : U.K. Feb. CPI climbs a higher-than-expected 10.4% from 10.1%, pound jumps - March 22, 2023
- Brett Arends’s ROI: Why won’t Medicare cover the new Alzheimer’s drug? - March 22, 2023
- Market Extra: Money-market funds swell to record $5.4 trillion as savers pull money from bank deposits - March 22, 2023