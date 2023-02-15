The best performer among the financial-technology industry’s three “deal stocks” was continuing its ascent Wednesday. Fiserv Inc. shares FISV were up 1.4% in afternoon trading after touching as high as $118 intraday, making for a new 52-week high for the merchant-acquiring name. Fiserv, Global Payments Inc. GPN, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS all made mega-deals in the early part of 2019, but Fiserv has dramatically outperformed. Its shares are up 60% since the beginning of 2019, while Global Payments shares are ahead 15% and FIS shares are off 35%. The S&P 500 SPX is up 65% over that span. Fiserv’s rally comes amid pressure on FIS, which announced Monday that it would be spinning off its merchant business in an effective reversal of the 2019 Worldpay merger. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

