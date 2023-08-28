Shares of Fisker Inc. FSR rose 1.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker announced launches in three new markets in Europe. The company said it plans to establish retail locations and delivery and service centers in Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, with deliveries expected to begin in those markets by the end of September. The company already has a presence in Europe, as it has previously launched in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom. “Ultimately, we want to sell our vehicles all over the world, but creating a strong early presence in Europe has always been one of our highest priorities,” said Chief Executive Henrik Fisker. The stock has dropped 9.8% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 4.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

