Fisker Inc. FSR stock was up 1% in premarket trades on Tuesday after the electric vehicle maker said it will provide customers with access to Tesla Inc.’s TSLA supercharger network. Fisker signed a service agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACs) on its first vehicles in 2025. “The move will provide Fisker owners with additional charging options, taking advantage of Tesla’s 12,000 supercharger stations in the United States and Canada,” Fisker said. All current and future Fisker vehicles will be covered by the agreement. Fisker vehicles will initially have an adapter to plug in to the Tesla chargers. Fisker said it would update vehicle engineering in the future to include a NACs inlet. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

