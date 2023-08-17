Fisker Ins. FSR stock was up 0.9% in premarket trades Thursday after the auto maker said its new Fisker Alaska pickup truck will go into production in the first quarter of 2025 and sell for a base price of $45,400. One of the features of the electric vehicle will be a bed that expands to 9.2 feet from 4.5 feet. The truck will be made in the U.S. Fisker stock is down 25.5% year-to-date compared to a 14.7% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

