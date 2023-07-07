EV company Fisker Inc. FSR said Friday it produced 1,022 of its Fisker Ocean SUVs in Austria in the second quarter for customers as well as for marketing and engineering purposes. “A few suppliers had challenges ramping to the targeted 2Q levels, as they did not receive components from sub-suppliers in a timely manner,” the company said in a statement. Fisker said it exceeded its targeted assembly rate of 80 units a day at the end of June. The Los Angeles-based company said it now expects vehicles produced to exceed 1,400 in early July. “Looking ahead, Fisker is investing in additional battery pack capacity to protect the compressed manufacturing timeline this year and support higher volumes than originally anticipated next year,” the company said. The stock fell 1.9% premarket and is down 21% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 15%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story