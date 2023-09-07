Shares of Fisker Inc. FSR rose 0.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle maker said it expects to boost production of the Fisker Ocean sport-utility vehicle by 67% to 300 EV per day in the fourth quarter. As of Sept. 3, Fisker has produced, with production partner Magna Steyr, 3,123 Fisker Oceans. In the U.S., more than 450 Oceans have either been delivered or are in the process of being delivered, with more than 1,500 additional vehicles arriving in the U.S. starting this weekend. In Europe, 325 vehicles have been delivered. The stock has declined 15.5% year to date through Wednesday while the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV has rallied 24.8% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story