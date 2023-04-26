Shares of Fisker Inc. FSR were rising 8% in premarket trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker company said it has received clearance from regulators in Europe to start selling its Ocean SUV. The company expects deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition to begin May 5 in Europe. “The entire Fisker team is excited to get the Fisker Ocean One launch edition to our reservation holders,” Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said in a Wednesday release. After the initial May deliveries, Fisker plans “to deliver all Ocean Ones by the end of September while also initiating some deliveries of the Fisker Ocean Extreme, starting in Europe with the U.S. to follow,” he continued. Shares of Fisker have lost a third of their value so far this year as the S&P 500 SPX has increased 6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

