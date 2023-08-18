Fisker Inc. FSR said Friday its its flagship “Lounge at The Grove” in Los Angeles opens on Saturday. Prospective customers will be able to test drive the all-electric Fisker Ocean, now being delivered in the U.S. and Europe. Fisker will open more Fisker Lounge and Centers+ locations in North America and Europe starting this year. Fisker stock was down 0.9% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

