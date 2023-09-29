Fisker’s stock fell Friday after the electric-vehicle maker announced intentions to offer additional convertible debt to an existing institutional investor.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer spending rises again, but it’s not all great. Higher gas prices play role. - September 29, 2023
- Economic Report: Inflation speeds up due to higher gas prices, PCE finds. But there’s good news, too. - September 29, 2023
- : Fisker’s stock falls after plans for offering additional convertible debt - September 29, 2023