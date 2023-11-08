Shares of Fisker Inc. FSR fell 0.9% in premarket trading Wednesday, putting it on track to open at the Nov. 1 record low price of $4.33, after the electric vehicle maker pushed back the release of its third-quarter results by nearly a week. The company was scheduled to report results ahead of Wednesday’s open, but said in a release just before the results were expected that it “adjusted” the schedule to Nov. 13, after the market closes. “The timing of the appointment of a new chief accounting officer effective November 6, 2023 and the departure of the former chief accounting officer effective October 27, 2023 has delayed the completion of the financial statements and related disclosures,” the company said in a statement. Teh stock has tumbled 26.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has slipped 2.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

