Fitbit stock hits highest price since January as Jawbone lawsuit ends

Fitbit Inc. stock gained 3.9% in midday trading Monday, putting it on pace to close above $7 for the first time since late January. The company announced Friday after the market close that that it had reached a settlement in its lawsuit with Jawbone, for undisclosed terms. Jawbone accused Fitbit in 2015 of stealing its employees and trade secrets. Fitbit shares have fallen 1.1% so far in 2017, compared with a 19% gain for the S&P 500 Index .

