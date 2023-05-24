The top Triple-A credit ratings of the U.S. were placed on “rating watch negative” by credit firm Fitch Ratings on Wednesday, due to “brinkmanship” in Washington, over raising the government’s borrowing limit and the nation’s growing debt burden.After the U.S. reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit in January, the Treasury has been taking “extraordinary measures” to avoid breaching the debt ceiling, but is expected to exhaust its options as soon as June 1, 2023, or the “X-date,” with cash balances at the Treasury falling to $76.5 billion as of May 23, Fitch said.“The failure to reach a deal to raise or suspend the debt limit by the x-date would be a negative signal of the broader governance and willingness of the U.S. to honor its obligations in a timely fashion, which would be unlikely to be consistent with a ‘AAA’ rating,” Fitch said.Also, avoiding a default by minting “a trillion-dollar coin or invoking the 14th amendment is unlikely to be consistent with a ‘AAA’ rating and could also be subject to legal challenges,” the rating firm said.While Fitch said the likelihood of the U.S. failing to make full and timely payments of its debt securities was a “very low probability event,” it would be considered a debt default that would result in ratings on affected securities being slashed to “D,” with other debt securities maturing in the following 30 days downgraded to “CCC.”S&P Global Ratings in 2011 cut its long-term credit ratings for the U.S. to AA+ from Triple A, after a protracted U.S. debt-ceiling fight.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

