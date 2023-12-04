Shares of Five9 Inc. FIVN popped nearly 10% Monday following a report the call-center software provider is mulling a sale, more than two years after it scrapped a multibillion-dollar acquisition by Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM. Five9 is in talks with advisers to measure interest from potential buyers, including Zoom, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the situation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

