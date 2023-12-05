Five9 Inc. FIVN said Tuesday it was approached with an acquisition opportunity, but is not pursuing any deal. The cloud-based software provider was reacting to a Bloomberg report on Monday that said it was mulling a possible sale after a bid by Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM fell through in 2021.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

