Five9 stock rallies as results beat Street

Five9 Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based call-center software company’s results topped Wall Street estimates. Five9 shares rose 6% after hours, following a 0.1% rise to close the regular session at $54.31. The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.7 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $631,000, or 1 cent a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 23 cents a share. Revenue rose to $72.3 million from $55.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 14 cents a share on revenue of $66.4 million. Five9 expects adjusted earnings of 11 cents to 13 cents a share on revenue of $70 million to $71 million for the first quarter, and 58 cents to 62 cents a share on revenue of $298.5 million to $301.5 million for the year. Analysts had forecast earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $68.8 million for the quarter, and 59 cents a share on revenue of $295.8 million for the year.

