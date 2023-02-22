Five9 Inc.’s stock FIVN dove more than 6% in extended trading Wednesday after the cloud-software reported a widening quarterly loss. Five9 reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $13.65 million, or 19 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $3.6 million, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue jumped 20% to $208.3 million, from $173.6 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $204.7 million. Shares of Five9 have gained 20% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX is up 4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

