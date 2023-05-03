When you’ve been saving your whole life, sometimes it’s hard to switch gears and start spending, so try giving it away.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Fix My Portfolio: I’m 65 with more than $5 million saved and I can’t figure out how to spend it fast enough to avoid an RMD disaster - May 3, 2023
- Key Words: Tucker Carlson’s firing was sparked by this inflammatory text: report - May 3, 2023
- : Lawmakers including Matt Gaetz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez push for stock ban on Congress members - May 3, 2023