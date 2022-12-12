Traders of derivatives-like instruments known as fixings expect Tuesday’s annual headline rate of the November consumer-price index to come in at 7.2%, or below the 7.3% median estimate of economists. As of Monday, fixings were also trading at levels that imply the annual headline CPI rate will reach 6.6% for December and a touch above 6% for January. Consumers also foresee inflation easing considerably next year, based on a New York Fed survey released Monday. All three major U.S. stock indexes were higher in late Monday morning, as investors await Tuesday’s CPI report. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
