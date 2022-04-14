: Flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet reportedly seriously damaged, evacuated

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet was heavily damaged and its entire crew evacuated Wednesday, according to the Russian news agency TASS.
