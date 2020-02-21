Flash eurozone manufacturing PMI climbs to 12-month high in February

The IHS Markit flash eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to a 12-month high of 49.1 in February from 47.9 in January, while the services PMI reached a 2-month high of 52.8 from 52.5. Economists polled by FactSet expected a 47.5 reading for manufacturing and a 52.2 reading for services. Any reading below 50 indicates worsening conditions. The euro was stronger on the day, at $1.0819 vs. $1.0785 on Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story