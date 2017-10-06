Breaking News
Home / Market News / Flexion shares surge 18% on news of FDA approval for non-opioid knee pain injection

Flexion shares surge 18% on news of FDA approval for non-opioid knee pain injection

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 5 mins ago

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares surged 18% in afternoon trade Friday on news that the company’s non-opioid injection for osteoarthritis knee pain has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The injection, Zilretta, provides pain relief for 12 weeks. The company expects it will be available in the U.S. by the end of the month, with a full commercial launch in mid-November, at a price of $570 a dose (the figure refers to the injection’s wholesale acquisition cost, which is the price a drugmaker offers middleman wholesalers). Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is a painful joint disease. Zilretta uses microscopic spherical particles to deliver a combination of a common, short-acting corticosteroid with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, the company said. Though there is an urgent need for new non-opioid pain medications, startlingly little progress has been made, MarketWatch reported this summer. Zilretta “may avoid the disruptive blood glucose spikes that can be seen with corticosteroid use in patients coping with both knee OA and type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Steven Russell, assistant professor of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital Diabetes Research Center. Flexion shares have surged 40% over the last three months, compared with a nearly 6% rise in the S&P 500 .

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.