Flexion Therapeutics stock soars 24% premarket as FDA approves label change for OA keen pain therapy

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. soared more than 24% in premarket trade Friday, after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a supplemental new drug application for its Zilretta treatment for osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain that will update the product label. Specifically, the updated label will remove language that said Zilretta was not intended for repeat administration, a step the company said will help doctors and patients by removing language that was confusing. It will also include a description of and data from a phase 3 trial of the treatment, along with other information. We are very pleased with the new product label as it achieves our primary goal of removing unclear language pertaining to repeat administration, which we believe was potentially confusing to patients, physicians and payers alike,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., chief executive Officer of Flexion, in a statement. Raymond James raised its stock price target to $28 vs. $25 on the news and said it expects the news to boost Zilretta sales. “Management had previously indicated that the removal of LOU (limitation of use) was one of the company’s priorities for this year as the LOU was clearly a barrier from physicians further utilizing Zilretta

repeatedly due to fear of not receiving the reimbursement if used more than once,” analysts led by Elliot Wilbur wrote in a note to clients. ” With the removal of LOU, “we believe physicians should proceed without much hesitation when administering Zilretta repeatedly. More specifically, management had previously alluded that there is a tractable population that will use Zilretta repeatedly once the LOU is removed.”

Shares have gained 69% in 2019, while the S&P 500 has gained 29%.

