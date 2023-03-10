Treasury yields plunged across the board Friday morning, as the flight-to-safety trade continued on concerns about financial-sector contagion after Silicon Valley Bank’s SIVB stock fell again in pre-market trading. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield dropped 22 basis points to 4.67%, while the 10-year rate fell 15 basis points to 3.76%. Though February’s jobs gains came above expectations at 311,000, analysts said the market was more focused on mild wage growth and the slight uptick in unemployment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

