Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, said Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is “experiencing very mild symptoms.” In a statement on Twitter, Scott said he will be working from home until it is safe for him to return to Washington. Scott earlier this week was one of two Republican senators absent from a vote on Federal Reserve nominee Judy Shelton due to exposure to coronavirus. The other was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who tweeted later he had tested positive for the virus. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

