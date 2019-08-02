Fluor’s stock suffers biggest-ever fall to 15-year low after another surprise large loss

Shares of Fluor Corp. plummeted to a 15-year low Friday, after the engineering and construction company reported a another surprise large loss and revenue that fell well below expectations, and pulled its full-year outlook.
