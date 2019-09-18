FOMC cuts fed funds rate, 7 officials project one more by year end

WASHINGTON (MarketWatch) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday trimmed its benchmark interest rate to 1.75% to 2%, with a sizable minority projecting one more rate reduction in 2019. The central bank has cut rates twice in the past two months as an insurance policy against damage from the U.S. trade war with China. The vote was 7-3. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard preferred a half-point cut. Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George dissented for the second meeting in a row, preferring no rate cut. Looking ahead, 10 senior Fed officials projected no more rate cuts this year, but seven viewed one more reduction as likely. Meanwhile, the Fed left its forecast for the economy little changed over the next several years. Notably, the central bank projected no rate cuts in 2020 and just one in both 2021 and 2022.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story