Wonder Group, a food delivery company, said Monday it has closed its acquisition of meal-kit provider Blue Apron Holdings Inc. APRN, clearing the path for that stock to be delisted. The news comes just days after Blue Apron said there was substantial doubt it could continue as a going concern if the deal did not close. Wonder is buying the company for $13 a share, compared with the stock’s closing price Friday of $12.99. Wonder is developing an app that will offer a range of dining options that will now include Blue Apron’s items for customers in New York City and New Jersey. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

