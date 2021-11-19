: Foot Locker says supply-chain constraints will be a problem into next year, but inventory levels are ‘ready’ for strong holiday demand

Foot Locker Inc. said Friday that supply-chain troubles will persist throughout the holidays and into next year, and the stock tumbled, even as the athletic shoe and apparel retailer tried to dispel investor concerns by saying it had the inventory to support strong consumer demand.
