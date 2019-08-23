Foot Locker shares plummet after earnings and sales miss

Foot Locker Inc. stock plummeted 8.7% in Friday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported second-quarter earnings and sales that missed expectations. Net income totaled $60 million, or 55 cents per share, down from $88 million, or 75 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 66 cents missed the 67-cent FactSet consensus. Sales were $1.77 billion, down from $1.78 billion in 2018 and below the $1.82 billion FactSet guidance. Same-store sales increased 0.8%; the FactSet outlook was for 3.2% growth. Foot Locker stock is down 21.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

