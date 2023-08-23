Foot Locker Inc.’s stock FL slid 26% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the sporting goods retailer swung to a loss in the second-quarter as revenue also fell short of estimates and the company cut its full-year guidance. The news comes a day after a disappointing report from rival Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. DKS, which that company blamed on a spike in shoplifting. Foot Locker had a net loss of $5 million, or 5 cents a share, for the quarter, after income of $94 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 4 cents, matching the FactSet consensus. Sales fell to $1.891 billion from $2.065 billion, missing the $1.879 billion FactSet consensus. “Our second quarter was broadly in line with our expectations, despite the still-tough consumer backdrop,” said Chief Executive Mary Dillon, in a statement. “However, we did see a softening in trends in July and are adjusting our 2023 outlook to allow us to best compete for price-sensitive consumers, while still leaning into the strategic investments that drive our Lace Up plan.” The company lowered its full-year guidance and now expects adjusted EPS to range from $1.30 to $1.50, down from prior guidance of $2.00 to $2.25. It expects sales to range from down 8.0% to 9.0%, versus prior guidance of down 6.5% to 8.0%. The company said it’s pausing its quarterly cash dividend beyond its recently approved October payout to conserve cash for strategic investments. “We intend to update the market on our go-forward capital allocation plans and the timing around our longer-term financial targets when we report fourth quarter results,” said Dillon. The stock has fallen 39% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story