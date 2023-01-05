Footwear retailer Designer Brands Inc. DBI said Thursday its board has named Doug Howe, currently president of DSW, to succeed Roger Rawlins as chief executive, effective April 1. Rawlins will step down from his role and leave the board but will work with the company for 12 months as strategic adviser. Howe has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry and has been president of DSW since May of 2022, joining from Kohl’s Inc. KSS , where he was chief merchandising officer. The parent of DSW and The Shoe Company reaffirmed its 2022 guidance for same-store sales growth in the mid-single digits and EPS of $1.75 to $1.80. The stock was down 1.9% premarket and has fallen 33% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

