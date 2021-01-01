: Ford and Indian auto maker Mahindra call off joint venture

Ford Motor Co. and India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. called off their auto-making joint venture Thursday, a little over than a year after announcing it, citing pandemic-related economic challenges.
