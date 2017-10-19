Ford-backed commuter shuttle service Chariot suspended in San Francisco

Breaking News
Chariot, a Ford Motor Co. -backed commuter shuttle service has been suspended by the California Public Utilities Commission after it failed three successive California Highway Patrol inspections, a spokesman told MarketWatch. “The CPUC has a responsibility to suspend a carrier’s operating permit for failure to maintain a vehicle in safe operating mode, other violations related to transportation safety, and/or failure to comply with the DMV’s employee Pull Notice Program,” the spokesman wrote in an email. Chariot customers in San Francisco tweeted screenshots of an email from the company informing them of the service suspension shortly before the evening commute. The CPUC’s decision affects the San Francisco Bay Area, but Chariot also operates in Seattle, Austin, Texas and New York, according to its website. A spokeswoman declined to answer questions about the safety violations and said in an emailed statement that the company disagrees with the CPUC order and that Chariot is in “full compliance” with regulations. “Chariot is committed to providing our customers with safe and reliable service,” the spokeswoman wrote. “We also are committed to complying with government orders even when we disagree and using appropriate legal processes to resolve them as expeditiously as possible.” Ford did not return a request for comment.

