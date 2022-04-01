Ford CEO James Farley sees 2021 compensation nearly double to $22.8 million

Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive James Farley total compensation for 2021 nearly doubled from a year ago, boosted by a big increase in stock awards. In Ford’s 2021 proxy statement filed Friday, the automaker said Farley’s total compensation was $22.81 million, up 93.3% from $11.80 million in 2020 and from $8.36 million in 2019. His 2021 compensation included $1.70 million in base salary, up from $1.43 million in 2021. Stock awards increased to $16.08 million from $5.06 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation jumped to $3.67 million from $449,100, while options awards were zero after $$.18 million in 2020. Elsewhere, all other compensation rose to $1.36 million from $697,316. Meanwhile, Ford’s stock rocketed 136.3% in 2021, compared with a 40.8% rally in shares of rival General Motors Co. and the S&P 500 index’s 26.9% rise.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

