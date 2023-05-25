Ford Motor Co. F said late Thursday that its electric-vehicle owners soon will have access to the more than 12,000 Tesla Inc. TSLA superchargers in the U.S. and Canada, as the two automakers have reached an agreement scheduled to start in a year. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk held a Twitter “spaces” talk to reveal the agreement. Tesla will develop an adapter for the Ford EVs., but within two years Ford will equip future EVs with the same charge port and newer vehicles won’t need the adapter. Musk said he wasn’t sure about the price of the adapter but that it would be in the hundreds of dollars range, unlikely to cost above $1,000.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

