Ford Motor Co. F on Monday said Apple Inc.’s AAPL ex-vice president of services Peter Stern will lead its new business unit, Ford Integrated Services, which will “create and market valuable software-enabled customer experiences across Ford Blue, Model e and Ford Pro.” Stern was a “driving force” behind the launch of Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, MLS Season Pass and Apple One during his six years as vice president of services at Apple. He reports to president and CEO Jim Farley to build out the business tied to Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving system and productivity and safety/security services such as the Ford Pro Intelligence unit. Ford stock was down 0.5% in early trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

