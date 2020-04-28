Ford Motor Co. late Tuesday reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss and missed dimmer sales expectations as the coronavirus pandemic continued to snuff demand for big-ticket items and kept factories closed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ford posts $2 billion first-quarter loss, sees even bigger loss in next quarter - April 28, 2020
- Their Stories: Jesus Roman Melendez was a family man and the ‘backbone’ of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant Nougatine - April 28, 2020
- From bus companies to distillers, these industries are asking Washington for aid - April 28, 2020