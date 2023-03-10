Ford Motor Co. F said Friday it is recalling 18 Ford Lightning pick up trucks, the electric version of the U.S. No. 1 best-selling vehicle and a key part of Ford’s electrification push, over a battery-cell defect. The recall is connected to an ongoing Lightning production halt after last month’s battery fire during routine pre-delivery quality checks. Ford is aiming to resume production of the Lightning, with fixes in place, next week, and kept that timeline despite the small recall. “We recently established that 18 vehicles containing cells from that four-week period had made it to dealers and customers,” a spokesperson said. “Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this recall.” Shares of Ford were flat in the extended session Friday after ending the regular trading day down 2.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story