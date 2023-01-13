Shares of Ford Motor Co. F dropped 3.5% in premarket trading Friday, putting them on track for their first loss in 11 sessions, to snap a record-long win streak. The automaker’s stock had soared 22.6% during the 10-day streak, which started after the stock closed at a 22-month low of $10.95 on Nov. 28. Friday’s pullback comes after electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. TSLA said late Thursday it was cutting prices on several models, with some models seeing discounts of nearly 20%. Tesla’s stock slumped 5.2% ahead of Friday’s open. Among other automakers, shares of General Motors Co. GM slid 2.6% toward their first decline in nine sessions, Lucid Group Inc. LCID fell 1.6% and Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN shed 2.8%, while Nikola Corp. NKLA gained 1.6%. Meanwhile, futures ES00 for the S&P 500 SPX eased 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

