Shares of Ford Motor Co. F gained 1.0% in premarket trading, after the automaker reported total U.S. December sales that rose 3.2% from a year ago to 179,279 vehicles. The sales included a 10.9% increase in truck sales to 101,649, a 4.7% decline in sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales to 73,759 and a 222.6% jump in EV sales to 7,823. Within trucks, F-Series sales rose 20.1% to 75,076, including 2,359 F-150 Lightnings. In SUVs, Explorer sales fell 7.8% to 19,103. In all of 2022, EV sales more than doubled to 61,575 vehicles, which makes the company says makes it the second-largest EV maker in the U.S., behind Tesla Inc. Ford’s stock has slipped 4.0% over the past three months through Wednesday, while Tesla shares TSLA have plunged 52.8% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 1.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

