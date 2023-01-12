Shares of Ford Motor Co. F rose 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday, which sets them up for a 10th-straight gain and their longest win streak on record. The stock had run up 20.7% over the past nine sessions, which was the longest win streak since the nine-day stretch that ended July 19, 2017. Based on available FactSet data going back to January 1972, there have been six 10-session streaks in which the stock didn’t decline, but included unchanged sessions. There was also an 11-session, no-loss streak that ended Sept. 5, 1979 and included four unchanged sessions, and a 12-session, no-loss streak that ended Jan. 9, 1979 and included three unchanged sessions. Ford rival General Motors Co.’s stock GM advanced 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, putting it on track for an 8th-straight gain, which would be the longest such streak since the 8-day stretch that ended Nov. 1, 2022. Ford’s stock has rallied 14.6% through Wednesday, while GM shares have climbed 17.5% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

