Shares of Ford Motor Co. F were on track for their highest close since Dec. 14, extending their winning streak to a ninth straight session. The stock is up 20% over the period. Late last year, the auto maker said the electric version of its iconic F-150 pickup truck was the best-selling EV in the U.S. in December. Ford has lost 46% in the past 12 months, compared with losses of about 16% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Salesforce stock hit by downgrade as cloud-software giant falls into ‘growth purgatory’ - January 11, 2023
- : Silvergate Capital got $4.3 bln loan from Feds amid run on deposits: Report - January 11, 2023
- In One Chart: Why value stocks will struggle to repeat their vast 2022 outperformance in 2023 - January 11, 2023