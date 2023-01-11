Shares of Ford Motor Co. F were on track for their highest close since Dec. 14, extending their winning streak to a ninth straight session. The stock is up 20% over the period. Late last year, the auto maker said the electric version of its iconic F-150 pickup truck was the best-selling EV in the U.S. in December. Ford has lost 46% in the past 12 months, compared with losses of about 16% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

